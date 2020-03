Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has extended temporary closures of daycare facilities nationwide by two more weeks as part of efforts to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus.At a daily press briefing on Thursday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the shutdowns, previously announced from February 27 to March 8, will be extended until March 22.The facilities will provide emergency child care services for parents who can not look after their children during the day.The government has also extended shutdowns of social welfare facilities nationwide until March 22.