Domestic Increasing Number of S. Koreans Seek Counseling Amid COVID-19 Epidemic

An increasing number of South Koreans are seeking psychological counseling in the wake of mounting anxiety about the coronavirus epidemic in the country.



The National Center for Disaster Trauma said on Thursday that since late January, it has received inpouring inquiries from confirmed patients, those in self-quarantine and the general public complaining of mental stress in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Between January 29 and March 3, the trauma center has conducted 540 cases of phone counseling involving COVID-19 patients and their families.



An official from the center said patients and those who have recovered from the infection experience psychological trauma. They reportedly feel that they have inflicted damage on others, anxiety about going outdoors, and mental pain during self-quarantine.



During the same one-month period, counseling centers run by local governments have handled over 18-thousand cases involving those in self-quarantine and the general public suffering from anxiety.