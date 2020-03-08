China Plans to Provide Medical Supplies to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

China’s Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu says China will provide medical supplies that South Korea requires in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.Ma told reporters on Thursday that China hopes to provide all the support that South Korea needs as the number of infections continue to rise.He said China is closely communicating with South Korea, adding that some Chinese regions and businesses have provided or plan to provide medical supplies to Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, which have been hit hard by the outbreak.The vice minister also said Seoul and Beijing are sharing views on setting up a joint quarantine mechanism. China had proposed strengthening bilateral cooperation on exchanging information on health, quarantine and customs.He added that China hopes to establish with South Korea a comprehensive platform to share data on quarantine.Ma said China has devised guidelines on preventing and regulating infectious diseases and presented them to South Korea, expressing hope that the two counties will work together in fighting infectious diseases.