UFP Chief Calls Ex-Pres. Park's Prison Letter 'Welcomed Gift'

Photo : YONHAP News

The chair of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) says former President Park Geun-hye's prison letter is a welcomed gift for all people yearning for the victory of forces that advocate free democracy.During a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council on Thursday, Hwang Kyo-ahn said Park’s words were priceless and must serve as a turning point in the nation’s history, coming some 40 days ahead of the general elections. He stressed unity is the only way to victory and vowed to complete all remaining tasks to realize that goal.In a letter released by her lawyer on Wednesday, Park called for unity among the conservative bloc ahead of the general elections. She urged everyone waving the national flag Taegeukgi to join forces with the major opposition party to create a better country.Ruling Democratic Party Floor Leader Lee In-young described Park's letter as a declaration on resuming the worst kind of politics. Lee said it is regrettable that Park is again pushing political acts that divide the people instead of reflecting on her wrongdoings.He added that it's hard to overlook the acts of an impeached president engaging in politics from behind bars.