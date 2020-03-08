Incheon Airport to Implement 3-Step Fever Check for Outbound Passengers

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from Thursday, all passengers leaving the country from Incheon International Airport will be subject to a temperature check a total of three times.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Incheon International Airport Corporation announced they will implement, on a trial basis, a three-stage health check system for passengers boarding planes.Passengers will undergo the first temperature check in front of terminal gates and the second before they enter secured areas.The final check will be conducted at departure gates by airlines of countries that have requested such inspections, including the U.S., China and the United Arab Emirates.Passengers who have a fever of over 37-and-a-half degrees will not be allowed to board.The government and Incheon airport plan to operate the three-step system in full-scale from Monday.An official at the transport ministry urged passengers to arrive at the airport earlier than usual given that the checks could take up some time.