PM Chung Stresses Fiscal Role in Fighting COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Thursday that extraordinary measures are necessary to quickly contain COVID-19 and revive the economy, and called for bold and preemptive fiscal action.He gave a speech during a National Assembly plenary session after the government submitted its proposal for a supplementary budget worth eleven-point-seven trillion won aimed at helping the fight against the outbreak.Chung asked for the swift passage of the budget bill.The prime minister traveled from the southeastern city of Daegu, where he has been leading COVID-19 response efforts, to Seoul for the first time in nine days to seek cooperation from parliament.He said the government is doing its best but the outbreak is progressing more seriously than expected. He explained additional medical resources must be secured and the quarantine system strengthened to more efficiently respond to the surge in infections and the nationwide spread.Chung said time is needed for the outbreak to ease and the economy to regain vitality.He also called for preemptive efforts to stabilize people's livelihoods and employment as small business owners and small and medium-sized firms could particularly suffer from the fallout.The prime minister said the extra budget is focused on these areas as well as providing support for the hard-hit regions of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.