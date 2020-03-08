Gov't to Limit Mask Purchases at Pharmacies

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Friday, the government will restrict the number of face masks purchased at pharmacies to two per person.Additionally, mask exports, which had accounted for ten percent of total production, will be limited so that more masks will be available for domestic distribution.The volume of the public supply of masks will also be raised to over 80 percent.A set of measures to this effect were approved at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, aimed at stabilizing the mask supply as the coronavirus continues to spread.To ensure fairness in distribution, from Friday to Sunday, people can purchase up to two masks during the three days at pharmacies and drug stores after having their ID checked to prevent multiple purchases.From next Monday, purchase of only two masks will be allowed per week.