Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have exchanged letters amid the new coronavirus outbreak affecting countries worldwide.Yoon Do-han, Seoul's presidential senior secretary for public communication, told reporters on Thursday that Moon received a letter from the North Korean leader the previous day, expressing his faith in South Korea's ability to overcome the new virus.Kim is also said to have discussed his "sincere position" on the current state of Korean Peninsula affairs, according to the South Korean official.President Moon sent his reply to leader Kim on Thursday, expressing his gratitude.