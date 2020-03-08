Controversial Shincheonji Church Donates 12 Bln Won to Combat COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

​The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive religious sect that has been a hotbed of coronavirus infections in South Korea, said it donated 12 billion won to a major charity to be used in the fight against the infectious disease.The religious sect said on Thursday that the money will be used for relief supplies and assistance in Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province and nationwide.The donation consists of ten billion won from its Daegu branch and two billion won from its headquarters.The sect also said that it is looking for a facility where COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms from Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province can be housed for treatment and a separate site to help with the shortage of hospital beds for patients with more severe symptoms.Shincheonji said it it feels deep responsibility for the massive number of infections and will do its best to provide support through resources and personnel.It also expressed hope for the recovery of all patients and a swift end to the outbreak.