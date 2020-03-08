Leaders of Two Koreas Exchange Letters of Goodwill Amid Virus Epidemic

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office says President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have exchanged letters amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.Yoon Do-han, presidential senior secretary for public communication, told reporters on Thursday that Moon received a letter from the North Korean leader the previous day, expressing his faith in South Korea's ability to overcome the new coronavirus.According to the official, Kim also shared his "sincere position" on the current state of Korean Peninsula affairs.Moon sent a letter to Kim on Thursday, expressing his gratitude.It marks the first time the two leaders of South and North Korea exchanged letters this year. Late last October, Kim sent a letter of condolence to Moon over the death of his mother.A few days later, Moon sent Kim a letter inviting him to a special summit in Busan between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) on November 27. Although Pyongyang turned down the invitation, it expressed gratitude to Seoul.Secretary Yoon said the latest letter from the North Korean included words of consolation for the South Korean over the difficulties they are facing due to the outbreak and hoped their "precious health" will be protected.He also expressed concern about the impact the current situation could have on Moon's health and regretted not being able to do more than convey well wishes.The presidential official explained that the North Korean leader sent unwavering friendship and trust to Moon, adding Kim said he would quietly cheer for him to overcome the coronavirus.The top office, however, refused to comment on the details of Kim’s letter, saying it would be diplomatically inappropriate.Kim’s letter came after his younger sister issued strong-worded criticism against the South Korean presidential office over its stance on Pyongyang’s recent launch of projectiles.In a statement late Tuesday, Kim Yo-jong, the first vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, claimed it made no sense for the South to criticize the North's self-reliant exercises, pointing to the South's joint military drills with the United States.Earlier this week, Pyongyang fired what were presumed to be two short-range ballistic missiles from its eastern coastal city of Wonsan, the first of such launch in three months.Attention is being drawn to how recent developments will affect Seoul’s bid to strengthen relations with Pyongyang as part of efforts to facilitate stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.