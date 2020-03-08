COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Top 6,000, Death Toll Rises to 41

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 300 people were newly diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in South Korea on Thursday, lifting the total number of cases in the nation to over six-thousand.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) reported 322 cases of COVID-19 compiled between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m. Combined with the 438 cases from Wednesday that had been confirmed earlier in the day, the national tally now stands at six-thousand-88.Six more fatalities were also reported since 12 a.m., all from Daegu or its neighboring North Gyeongsang Province, bringing the death toll to 41.According to the provincial government, an 86-year-old woman who died on Wednesday at a nursing hospital in Cheongdo County. A post-mortem test showed she had COVID-19.A total of 88 patients have fully recovered from the disease, including 47 who were released from quarantine earlier in the day.Tallies by region showed Daegu had the most cases at four-thousand-27 as of 12 a.m. Thursday followed by North Gyeongsang with 861.