Chinese President Xi Jinping’s planned visit to Japan next month has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced in a regular media briefing Thursday that the two sides made the mutual decision based on the shared view they need to prioritize efforts on preventing further spread of the coronavirus, calling it the biggest task at hand for both countries.Suga said they also agreed on the need to be thoroughly prepared for Xi’s state visit so it will produce maximum outcomes. He said they plan to reschedule at a mutually convenient date.Japan and China plan to closely coordinate with each other over the matter through diplomatic channels.