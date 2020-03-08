Politics Beijing Toughening Entry Restrictions for S. Koreans, Other Foreign Arrivals

China’s capital city is placing tougher restrictions on arrivals from foreign countries with recent surges in COVID-19 cases, including South Korea.



According to sources in Beijing on Thursday, education authorities in Beijing have issued advice for foreign students and teachers at some of the international schools in the city to refrain from returning for the time being.



Some of the schools reportedly notified students, recommending they cancel their flights to Beijing and wait until further notice.



Officially, the Chinese government has not yet placed an entry ban on South Koreans. Observers believe it is seeking indirect ways to prevent arrivals from areas considered coronavirus hot zones.



The city of Beijing recently made it mandatory for people coming from some countries, including South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan, to be put in quarantine for 14 days.