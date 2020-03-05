Japan to Imposes Virtual Two-Week Quarantine on Travelers Entering from S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has decided to strengthen entry regulations on travelers entering from South Korea and China.From March 9 to the end of the month, Tokyo will impose what amounts to a two-week quarantine on travelers entering from the two countries and suspend visa-free entry.Chairing a meeting Thursday of a task force handling the outbreak of COVID-19 in Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on the government to strengthen quarantine on people entering from South Korea and China. He also requested such travelers to stay in designated locations for two weeks and not to use public transportation.The South Korean Embassy in Tokyo said a Japanese Foreign Ministry official explained that such designated places could be hotels, hospitals, homes or separate facilities. The official also reportedly said there would be no penalty imposed for failing to abide by what amounted to simply a "request" and that the measure would also apply to Japanese citizens returning from South Korea.Tokyo is also temporarily suspending visa-free entry into Japan for South Koreans from March 9 to the end of the month. South Koreans visiting the country for tourism purposes had been allowed to enter and remain in the country for 90 days without a visa.