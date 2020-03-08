President Moon Discusses COVID-19 Cooperation with Leaders of UAE, Egypt

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in spoke on the phone Thursday with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates(UAE) and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt to discuss international cooperation to combat COVID-19.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said that during the phone talks with the two leaders, Moon asked for understanding over the cancellation of presidential visits to the two countries planned for mid-March as his government focuses on the ongoing viral outbreak.Speaking with each leader for 20 minutes each, Moon told them that South Korea is testing more people faster than anywhere else in the world. He added that with the government transparently sharing accurate statistics and situation reports on a daily basis, South Koreans were coming together to overcome the outbreak.The UAE crown prince told Moon that he had deep faith in South Korea's active measures and great capacity to fight COVID-19, and that his country would actively cooperate with Seoul to overcome the virus.President el-Sisi told Moon that South Korea had revealed in its fight against COVID-19 that it is a leading nation in the world. He continued that he believed the country would overcome the current health crisis through its thorough response and advanced medical technology.