Japanese Foreign Ministry Upgrades Travel Advisory for South Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese Foreign Ministry has upgraded its travel advisory for South Korea in relation to the coronavirus outbreak, calling on Japanese citizens to stop all unnecessary visits to the country in its entirety.The Japanese Foreign Ministry's previous warning called on visitors to merely exercise caution when visiting regions other than nine localities such as Daegu and Cheongdo which are hard hit by COVID-19.The upgraded advisory, however, cautions against making unnecessary trips to all regions of South Korea, including the southern island of Jeju.Posting on its website Thursday evening, the Japanese Foreign Ministry warned that there were five-thousand-766 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout all of South Korea as of the same day, and that the number of new cases continues to climb.The Foreign Ministry's measures seem to reflect the recent decision by the Japanese government to impose additional travel restrictions on people entering Japan from South Korea. This includes a virtual two-week quarantine on travelers and restricting inbound flights from South Korea and China to Narita and Kansai airports.