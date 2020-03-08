Parliament Rejects Revision to Internet-only Bank Law

Photo : YONHAP News

There was trouble in South Korea's parliament on Thursday after lawmakers voted down a proposed legal revision that would have relaxed the eligibility requirements for the largest shareholders of internet banks.Lawmakers from the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) walked out of the National Assembly in protest after the body rejected the proposed revision to the Act on Special Cases Concerning Establishment and Operation of Internet-only Banks by a vote of 75 for and 82 against, with 27 abstentions.As a result, voting on another 160 bills -- including one that would effectively ban the popular ride-hailing service Tada -- was delayed.The floor leadership of the ruling and main opposition parties later agreed to convene another plenary session on Friday to vote on the remaining legislation, on the premise that the internet banking law revision would be passed during the next extraordinary parliament session. They also agreed that ruling party floor leader Lee In-young would apologize for the revision's failure to launch.Though the ruling and main opposition parties had agreed to pass the revision, many lawmakers within the ruling party and minor opposition parties still oppose it, arguing that it is little more than a special favor to KT. The telecom giant is disqualified from owning an internet bank under the current law due to a previous violation of the Fair Trade Act.