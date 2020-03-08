Prosecutors Raid Some 10 Mask Makers, Distributors

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided face mask manufacturers and distributors as part of efforts to crack down on irregularities concerning health products.Prosecutors began raiding from Friday morning roughly ten such businesses, mostly located in Seoul and its surrounding areas.The raid comes after the prosecution set up an eight-member inspection team tasked with health-related crimes, including the hoarding of medical goods in great demand.According to the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, the number of COVID-19-related cases that prosecutors are handling stood at 137 as of Thursday morning, or up 24 from the day before. Of that total, 65 were related to fraud involving face masks, 27 to hoarding health products and 27 to spreading false information.In particular, the number of cases of hoarding health goods, including face masks, surged by eight in just one day between Wednesday and Thursday.