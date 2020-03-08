NSC Meeting to Discuss Japanese Travel Restrictions, Cooperation with N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's presidential office is convening a regular National Security Council(NSC) meeting on Friday morning to discuss Japan's decision to place travel restrictions on people entering from South Korea.In a phone conversation with KBS, an official from the top office explained that since the regular meeting could not be held on its usual day of Thursday, it was being held on Friday. The official added that several matters would be discussed, including Tokyo's travel restrictions.It appears the meeting will first discuss a response to the Japanese measures.Earlier, the Foreign Ministry expressed strong regret regarding Japan's travel restrictions, wondering aloud whether Tokyo harbored other intentions behind the move. Presidential policy chief Kim Sang-jo expressed disappointment on Thursday as well.The NSC meeting will also likely discuss follow-up measures to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent personal letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressing his confidence in the South's ability to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak. The meeting is expected to explore ways for the two Koreas to cooperate.