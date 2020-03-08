116 Countries, Regions Implement Travel Restrictions on Arrivals from S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A total of 116 countries and regions are estimated to have implemented travel restrictions on visitors entering from South Korea amid the COVID-19 outbreak.The Foreign Ministry said that as of 1 a.m. Friday, 43 nations and regions have imposed an entry ban on travelers from South Korea.Of those countries and regions, 37, including Australia, have banned travelers from entering the nation from any part of South Korea. Six countries, including Japan, have prohibited entry of travelers coming in from certain regions, including Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.A total of 28 countries and regions, including Beijing and Shanghai, have implemented a 14-day quarantine system for travelers from South Korea.Meanwhile, 45 countries and regions have taken steps to strengthen quarantine inspection measures on people arriving from South Korea.