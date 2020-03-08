'US Ready to Resume Working-level Talks with N. Korea'

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official said Washington is ready to resume working-level talks with North Korea on denuclearization efforts.In a briefing held in New York on Thursday, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Non-Proliferation Christopher Ford said it remains true that the U.S. is “ready and willing and prepared” for the beginning of working-level talks.Ford added that he hopes through such dialogue, Pyongyang will implement the commitments made in Singapore and allow progress towards the kind of negotiated solution that senior officials from President Trump down have been calling for.Ford said Washington has been ready for that and looks forward to hearing back from North Korea and “moving forward as soon as possible.”When asked to comment on the North firing two short-range projectiles toward the East Sea earlier on Monday, Ford avoided giving an answer.The latest briefing came as the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) marked the 50th anniversary of its entry into force on Thursday.