Politics

S. Korea's NSC Committee Expresses Strong Regret over Japan's Tightened Entry Rules

Write: 2020-03-06 13:16:04Update: 2020-03-06 14:34:41

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's presidential office has expressed "strong regret" over Japan's entry restrictions on people arriving from South Korea amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including a 14-day state quarantine.

During a meeting led by National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong on Friday, the standing committee of the National Security Council(NSC) said it's unacceptable that Tokyo implemented such unfair measures without consulting the South Korean government.

The committee decided to review necessary steps, including those based on the "principle of reciprocity," suggesting Seoul may also restrict the entry of people arriving from Japan.

The committee pointed out that while Seoul has strictly contained the virus through a "scientific" and "transparent" quarantine system as assessed by the international community, Tokyo has taken a rather ambiguous and passive approach, in the process losing global trust.
