Ruling DP Reviews Satellite Party Proposal ahead of General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party's Supreme Council received a report on the proposed founding of a satellite party that will only seek proportional representation seats in the April 15 general elections.DP floor spokesperson Kang Hoon-sik said on Friday that their strategy and planning committee gave a comprehensive report on the proposed merger with minor liberal parties, an idea put forth by liberal civic groups.The plan involving the DP, the Justice Party, the Green Party Korea and Our Future Party, is widely expected to be made official by DP Chair Lee Hae-chan on Sunday.The move reflects the DP's concerns that the main opposition Unified Future Party may win a majority in the upcoming elections, after it set up a satellite party to avoid securing fewer or no proportional representation seats under the new mixed-member proportional representation system.The ruling party, however, is likely to face strong backlash since it pushed for electoral reforms and heavily criticized the main opposition for creating a "fake" party.The minor Justice Party, which opposed the idea for going against the objective of electoral reforms, has expressed a willingness to join hands with the DP if it gives all the proportional representation seats to the minor parties.