Two UFP Heavyweights Indicate Plans to Run as Independents

Photo : YONHAP News

Former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Tae-ho has reaffirmed his plan to leave the main opposition bloc and run as an independent in the upcoming general elections.Speaking to Yonhap News Agency on Friday, Kim said he will defect from the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) early next week. He aims to win the seat in his hometown district of Sancheong-Hamyang-Geochang-Hapcheon in South Gyeongsang Province.Kim was eliminated in the UFP's candidate selection process but hopes to prove they made the wrong decision. He said the party should have saved candidates with a potential to win in order to increase their scale and chances of sweeping the elections.Hong Joon-pyo, the former leader of the main opposition when it was known as the Liberty Korea Party, strongly protested the UFP’s decision on Kim.On his social media account, Hong accused Kim Hyong-o, the head of the party's candidate nomination committee, of scheming to eliminate him.Hong indicated that he too, is giving serious thought to running as an independent.