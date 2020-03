Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks tumbled over two percent on Friday amid investor concerns about the continued spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 45-point-04 points, or two point-16 percent, on Friday. It ended the day at two-thousand-40-point-22.Foreigners dumped a net 135 billion won worth of Korean shares, while individuals and institutions net bought a combined 130 billion won.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing seven-point-47 points, or one-point-15 percent, to close at 642-point-72.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened eleven-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-192-point-three won.