FM Kang Summons Japanese Envoy to Protest Entry Controls

Write: 2020-03-06 15:45:15Update: 2020-03-06 16:28:29

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Friday summoned Japanese Ambassador Koji Tomita to lodge a protest over Tokyo's decision to impose new entry restrictions on South Koreans over coronavirus concerns.

Kang is expected to protest the adequacy of Japan's stepped up measure, which was announced without sufficient consultation with Seoul.

The Foreign Ministry also expressed disappointment over Japan's plan to request a two-week quarantine for visitors from South Korea and questioned the intentions behind the move.

The ministry conveyed "extreme regret" over what it called an unreasonable and excessive measure that was taken without prior talks. Seoul has urged Tokyo multiple times to cautiously review additional measures and is now calling for immediate reconsideration.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's presidential office convened a standing committee session of the National Security Council and discussed making a necessary response based on the principle of reciprocity.
