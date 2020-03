Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Unified Future Party(UFP) slammed the government's response to a shortage of protective masks amid the rapid spread of the new coronavirus in the country.UFP Floor Leader Shim Jae-cheol on Friday called the government's cap on weekly mask purchases a "distribution system." Shim said some pharmacies have complained of being forced to neglect their prescription-filling duties in order to verify people's identification.Shim said mask manufacturers are also suffering from the government's demand that they increase supply at half the production cost.UFP Rep. Yoon Jong-pil criticized the government for being irresponsible by telling people that wearing a mask is not a necessity amid the shortage.