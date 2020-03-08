Samsung Electronics Launches Galaxy S20 Series in 20 Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has globally launched its new flagship smartphone line, the Galaxy S20 series, with hopes its latest handsets can drive the company's mobile business amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.The Galaxy S20 series, which was unveiled in San Francisco last month, was released on Friday in 20 countries, including South Korea, the United States, Canada, Singapore and Vietnam.The tech-giant plans to expand the release of the series' three models, the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, to 130 countries by the end of the month.The entry-level S20, equipped with a six-point-two-inch display and 64-megapixel camera, costs one-point-25 million won in South Korea. The mid-range S20 Plus with a six-point-seven-inch display has a price tag of one-point-35 million won.The high-end S20 Ultra, which boasts a six-point-nine-inch display and a 108-megapixel camera, retails for one-point-59 million won.