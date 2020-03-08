Moon Orders Flexible Application of New Mask Purchasing Guidelines

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in ordered government officials to flexibly implement a new system on face mask purchases starting next week.In a regular briefing on Friday, presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok cited the president as instructing officials to broaden the scope of people who can have family members or acquaintances purchase masks for them.Such proxy purchases are currently only allowed for the disabled, but according to the official, the president ordered flexible application of the new restrictions so they do not create additional inconveniences.Moon also asked officials to forecast realistic scenarios and draft policy measures accordingly.Under government measures to stabilize the supply of face masks amid the outbreak, people have to show ID when when buying masks from now on and they can only be purchased at pharmacies.People can make purchases on designated days of the week, depending on the last digit of their birth year, and are limited to two masks a week per person.