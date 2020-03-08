Charity Group to Return Donation from Shincheonji Church

Photo : YONHAP News

The charity group the Community Chest of Korea has decided to return a 12 billion won donation made by the Shincheonji Church of Jesus to help the fight against the novel coronavirus.The religious sect said Friday the charity notified it of the decision, citing negative public sentiment against the church.Shincheonji expressed its apologies to the public and said it will seek other ways to make the donation at the earliest date.Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin said on Thursday that he declined to accept ten billion won of the donation that was deposited with the Community Chest of Korea's Daegu branch.He said he believes the remaining two billion won donated to the charity's headquarters had also been turned down.The Daegu branch of Shincheonji is currently at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the area.