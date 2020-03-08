Tada Asks Moon to Veto 'Anti-Tada Bill'

Photo : YONHAP News

Domestic ride-hailing service Tada has made an appeal to the president as a bill banning its operation moves forward in the National Assembly.Value Creators & Company, the operator of Tada, issued a statement on Friday directed at President Moon Jae-in asking him to veto a revision to the passenger transport service act.Company CEO Park Jae-wook said the decision by the Transport Ministry and parliament against its ride-sharing business betrays President Moon's own words and volition.Park asked for his help so that the 12-thousand Tada drivers and a hundred or so young entrepreneurs will not lose their jobs.Citing remarks Moon made during his New Year's press conference, Park said there was anticipation new discussions would begin, but the Transport Ministry failed to deliver.He also criticized parliament for moving ahead in approving a revision to the passenger transport service act, saying lawmakers are wary of votes from the taxi industry ahead of the April general elections.The revision bill was passed by the Assembly's legislation and judiciary committee on Wednesday with a vote pending in the plenary session.