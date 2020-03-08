FM Kang Calls for International Trust in Seoul's Handling of COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top diplomat has ensured the country’s handling of the novel coronavirus.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with foreign envoys in the country on Friday and called on them to maintain trust in South Korea's ability to cope with the epidemic.She asked them to brief their home countries on Seoul's thorough response to the new virus and recommend their governments not take excessive measures against those visiting from South Korea.The minister emphasized that the Korean government has been transparent about its COVID-19 situation from early on and taken swift and extensive quarantine measures.Kang said free movement of people and products across the world has made South Korea prosperous, and hopes are it continues.The meeting at the ministry building in Seoul was attended by representatives from 112 embassies and international organizations, including top diplomats from 47 countries.It is the second gathering Seoul arranged with foreign diplomats since the outbreak of the contagious disease, following the one presided over by Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Kim Gunn last week.As of 3 p.m. on Friday, 102 countries and regions have implemented travel restrictions on visitors from South Korea amid the COVID-19 outbreak.