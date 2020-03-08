ADB: S. Korea Could Lose 3.7 Tln Won in Tourism due to COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

The Asian Development Bank(ADB) warns COVID-19 could wipe out nearly four trillion won worth of profits for South Korea that would have been earned from tourism.The institution released on Friday an analysis of the epidemic's potential economic impact on Asian economies, outlining best and worst case scenarios. If the outbreak eases by the end of this month, it said South Korea’s tourism industry could see a loss of one-point-18 billion U.S. dollars, while the country’s gross domestic product(GDP) shrinks by zero-point-07 percent.However, in the case of a protracted six-month outbreak, the ADB estimated the loss for South Korea's tourism industry to grow to three-point-13 billon dollars, cutting the national GDP by zero-point-19 percent.The island country of Palau was projected to suffer the biggest tourism-related loss\ per GDP in the Asia-Pacific region at eight-point-eight percent, followed by the Maldives at five-point-five percent and Cambodia at three-point-five percent.The ADB forecast the global economic loss from the coronavirus could reach up to 347 billion dollars.