Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea soared past six-thousand-500 on Friday as more than 300 people were newly diagnosed with the infectious disease.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 309 more cases compiled between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m., bringing the total number of infections to six-thousand-593. Earlier in the day, health authorities announced 518 cases from Thursday.The death toll remains at 43, including a man over the age of 80 who died in Daegu early in the day.A total of 108 patients have fully recovered from the virus.