Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party(UFP) has eliminated 40 percent of its incumbent lawmakers based in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province from its nominee selection process for the upcoming general elections.The head of the UFP candidate nomination committee Kim Hyong-o, announced on Friday the committee’s decision to rule out six of the 15 lawmakers elected from the conservative party’s stronghold region.Kim Jae-won, a third-term lawmaker who serves as the party’s policy chief, was cut along with three others from North Gyeongsang, including Kang Seok-ho, Baek Seung-joo and Kim Seok-ki.Kwak Dae-hoon and Choung Tae-ok in Daegu also lost their bids to represent the UPF in the April 15 elections.