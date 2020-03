Photo : KBS News

South Korea reported 483 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, raising the accumulated total to six-thousand-767.The majority, or 455 new cases, are from the hardest hit Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province. The number of infections in these regions stands at six-thousand-133, or 90-point-six percent of the nationwide total.One-hundred-18 patients have been released from quarantine, while 47 fatalities were reported as of Saturday afternoon.Not including the infected patients, more than 171-thousand-400 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far.Of this total, over 151-thousand-800 people have tested negative while tests are ongoing for some 19-thousand-600 others.