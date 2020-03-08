S. Korean Group to Unveil Statue Remembering Sex Slavery Victims in Germany

Photo : KBS News

A South Korean civic group dedicated to issues of Japan's wartime sexual slavery announced it will hold an unveiling ceremony of a new peace statue commemorating the victims of the war crimes.The event will take place at a local Korean church in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, which also marks International Women's Day.The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan has been working since 2017 to erect this statue in cooperation with Korean residents of Frankfurt.The construction began last year and the costs were covered by the council.The group was scheduled to attend the unveiling ceremony, but has decided against it in lieu of the coronavirus outbreak.The council's president Yoon Mi-hyang will instead send a congratulatory video message.The council said in a statement that it will carry on the 30-year movement to resolve the sex slavery issue and join hands with others to build an equal world and root out violence, discrimination and prejudice against all women.