Special Law on Fine Dust Reduction Approved in Parliament

Photo : KBS News

A bill has been passed in parliament that lays the legal foundation for a seasonal system to better manage fine dust pollution.The Environment Ministry said Saturday that 13 pieces of environmental bills, including a special law on fine dust reduction and management, were approved in a National Assembly plenary session on Friday.The bills will now head to the government for Cabinet approval after which they will go into effect immediately following promulgation or after six to 12 months, depending on the bill.Under the new fine dust legislation, the environment minister can request related agencies to adjust the operation of fine dust-emitting facilities, such as factories, during the months of December to March when high levels of fine dust occur more frequently.The law also allows provincial governors and mayors to take necessary fine dust reduction measures that cater to their regions through the enactment of ordinances, such as vehicle use restrictions.