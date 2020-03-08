Bill on Setting Electoral Districts Passed 39 Days Before Election

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has approved a bill on setting electoral districts for the April general elections, just 39 days from election day. It marks the second latest approval to date.Rival political parties held a series of parliament committee meetings late Friday and gave the green light to the finalized redistricting plan.A committee under the National Election Commission, which was tasked to draw up the electoral districts, had first submitted a plan on Tuesday. However, parties asked for a revision citing noncompliance with current election law.The committee then redrafted its plan based on new standards presented by the parties in bipartisan agreement, and resubmitted the bill around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.Electoral district boundaries were set 42 days before general elections in 2016 and just 37 days prior in the case of last year.