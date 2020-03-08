Menu Content

Bill on Setting Electoral Districts Passed 39 Days Before Election

Write: 2020-03-07 14:31:38Update: 2020-03-07 16:31:51

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has approved a bill on setting electoral districts for the April general elections, just 39 days from election day. It marks the second latest approval to date.

Rival political parties held a series of parliament committee meetings late Friday and gave the green light to the finalized redistricting plan.

A committee under the National Election Commission, which was tasked to draw up the electoral districts, had first submitted a plan on Tuesday. However, parties asked for a revision citing noncompliance with current election law.

The committee then redrafted its plan based on new standards presented by the parties in bipartisan agreement, and resubmitted the bill around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Electoral district boundaries were set 42 days before general elections in 2016 and just 37 days prior in the case of last year.
