Prime Minister Urges National Cooperation for Smooth Mask Distribution

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Sunday called for citizens' cooperation in relation to the government's new system aimed at ensuring the smooth distribution of face masks amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.Starting on Monday, citizens will be able to buy only two protective masks per week from pharmacies on designated days, depending on the final number of their year of birth.In a televised statement to the nation in the hardest-hit Daegu City, the prime minister called on people to show a mature sense of citizenship so that people who really need face masks can purchase them.While pledging the government's utmost efforts to secure filters and raw materials for the production of masks, Chung vowed to take stern measures to crack down on illegal production and distribution of masks.The prime minister said the government will also make its best efforts to stimulate the sluggish economy as soon as parliament passes a supplementary budget bill.