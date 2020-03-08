Gov't Seeks to Evacuate S. Koreans in Iran This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul government is reportedly reviewing a plan to send a flight to evacuate South Korean nationals in Iran this week amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the Middle Eastern country.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said on Sunday that the South Korean Embassy in Iran is contacting South Koreans working or staying in the country to ask if they wish to take the evacuation flight.There are about 220 South Korean nationals in Iran and about 100 of them are expected to take a chartered flight to return home, except for those who have already returned.Seoul's Foreign Ministry plans to evacuate them this week if possible and is reportedly holding related consultations with Tehran.The Seoul government is reportedly seeking to arrange a chartered flight from a third country as it is impossible to directly send a flag carrier for the evacuation due to the United States sanctions against Iran.