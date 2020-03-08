Gov't to Allow People to Buy Masks on Behalf of Children, Elderly

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to allow people to buy face masks at pharmacies on behalf of their children aged under 10 and the elderly aged over 80.First Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom on Sunday announced the supplementary measure on a new system aimed at ensuring the fair distribution of masks amid a shortage due to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.Under the system that will take effect from Monday, citizens will be able to buy only two protective masks per week from pharmacies on designated days of the week, depending on the final number of their year of birth.The newly announced measure will enable people to purchase masks on designated days on behalf of their children or elderly if the buyers present their identification and resident registration documents showing their relations with the children and senior citizens.