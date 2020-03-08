Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Lifts Coronavirus Quarantine on 3,600 People

Write: 2020-03-08 13:16:52Update: 2020-03-08 14:05:34

N. Korea Lifts Coronavirus Quarantine on 3,600 People

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media said on Sunday that it has lifted the preventive quarantine placed on about three-thousand-600 people over novel coronavirus concerns.
 
According to the North's radio broadcaster, the Korean Central Broadcasting Station, around three-thousand-650 people who were put under quarantine for medical monitoring have been released as of Thursday, including some one-thousand-20 in Kangwon Province and two-thousand-630 in Chagang Province.
 
The North's official Korean Central News Agency said earlier on Friday that the country released 221 out of 380 foreigners who were held in quarantine.
 
According to the North Korean media reports, about seven thousand people are thought to be under quarantine or medical monitoring --- 39-hundred in South Pyongan and Kangwon Province and about three-thousand in North Pyongan Province.
 
North Korea has claimed that the country has no suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >