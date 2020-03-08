S. Korea, US Discuss Science Cooperation on COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have discussed cooperation in science and technology in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.The Ministry of Science and ICT in Seoul said that its Minister Choi Ki-young held the discussions with Kelvin Droegemeier, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy in a conference call on Friday.The two sides reportedly agreed that it is significant for the two nations to share information on the infectious disease and seek joint solutions.The two officials both saw the need to find scientific solutions based on the accumulated data on the virus and agreed to pursue cooperation in diverse areas, including diagnostic technique and vaccine development.In particular, they agreed to share information on Seoul's drive-thru testing system and self-diagnosis mobile application.