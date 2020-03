Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's professional women's basketball league has been suspended for two weeks over the novel coronavirus.The Women's Korean Basketball League (WKBL) said on Sunday that the regular season will be put on hold for two weeks, starting with a match scheduled for Tuesday.The decision comes after the league has played its games behind closed doors for about two weeks.WKBL said it will decide on whether to resume the league two weeks later after monitoring the situation.With the latest decision by the WKBL, the country's four major professional sports leagues of football, baseball, basketball and volleyball have come to a halt in the fallout from the spread of COVID-19.