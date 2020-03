Photo : YONHAP News

About 180 people were newly diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in South Korea on Sunday, lifting the total number of cases in the nation to over seven-thousand-300.The central quarantine headquarters under the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 compiled between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.Tallies for the entire day will be released at 10 a.m. Monday.As of 12 a.m. Sunday, the number of new infections in the hardest-hit Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province stood at six-thousand-462, or 90 percent of the nationwide total.So far, 50 people have died of the respiratory disease, while 130 people have been released from quarantine following a full recovery.