Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

JCS: N. Korea Fires Unidentified Projectiles

Write: 2020-03-09 08:05:48Update: 2020-03-09 11:10:40

JCS: N. Korea Fires Unidentified Projectiles

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles toward the East Sea on Monday morning.

The JCS added that the projectiles were fired from areas near its eastern town of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province. 

The JCS said that the military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches, while maintaining a readiness posture. The South Korean military is analyzing the details of the projectiles along with the U.S. military.

The launch came a week after the North fired two short-range projectiles.

Last Monday, the communist regime fired two projectiles from a super-large multiple rocket launcher after a three-month hiatus. The North's state media reported the next day that the country conducted a long-range artillery firing drill.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >