JCS: N. Korea Fires Unidentified Projectiles

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles toward the East Sea on Monday morning.The JCS added that the projectiles were fired from areas near its eastern town of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province.The JCS said that the military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches, while maintaining a readiness posture. The South Korean military is analyzing the details of the projectiles along with the U.S. military.The launch came a week after the North fired two short-range projectiles.Last Monday, the communist regime fired two projectiles from a super-large multiple rocket launcher after a three-month hiatus. The North's state media reported the next day that the country conducted a long-range artillery firing drill.