S. Korea, Japan Enforce New Entry Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan have begun enforcing toughened entry restrictions on each other, effectively blocking travel between the two neighboring countries.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry and Justice Ministry, South Korea has suspended a 90-day visa-free entry program for Japanese citizens and invalidated already issued visas from 12 a.m. Monday.Seoul will also apply special entry procedures for all foreigners arriving from Japan.South Korea announced the measures on Friday in response to Tokyo's decision to impose similar entry restrictions on South Korean visitors over coronavirus fears.Last Thursday, Japan announced that from Monday through the end of this month, travelers arriving from South Korea and China will be asked to stay at designated sites for two weeks and refrain from using public transportation.