New Mask Purchase Rules Take Effect

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has enforced new purchasing rules from Monday to resolve the supply shortage of face masks and ensure fair distribution amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.Under the measures, citizens will be able to buy only two masks per week from pharmacies, on designated days of the week, depending on the final number of their year of birth.Those whose birth year ends in either one or six can buy them on Mondays; two or seven on Tuesdays; three or eight on Wednesdays; four or nine on Thursdays and five or zero on Fridays. People that did not buy masks on weekdays will be allowed to do so on weekends.The same rules apply to foreign residents, but they are required to show to pharmacists certificates regarding health insurance and their alien registration cards.Purchases will be prohibited without an ID.People can buy face masks on behalf of their children aged under 10 and the elderly aged over 80 if the buyers present their identification and resident registration documents showing their relations.