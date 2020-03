Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Army has suspended travel for all American soldiers and their family members to and from South Korea and Italy due to concern over the spread of the coronavirus.U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) tweeted on Sunday that it is aware of the Department of the Army's order to stop movement for all Army soldiers and their families moving to or from South Korea or soldiers scheduled to attend professional military education in the U.S. because of COVID-19 concerns.The USFK said that it is analyzing the impact the Army's decision will have on those affected, but it currently only applies to 8th Army soldiers that are on permanent change of station orders.It added that the Army's order is in effect immediately through May 6 or until further notice.